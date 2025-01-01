Juan C. Rezk
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Juan C. Rezk is a Chief Marketing Officer who scales PE-backed service companies by integrating marketing, sales, and operations through a data-driven, customer-first approach.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Innovation
Why Predictive Service Is the Next Big Thing For Your Customer Service
To drive growth, companies should transform customer support from reactive to predictive and proactive. Using foresight, ethical data and strategic alignment can turn customer experience into a key competitive advantage.