Julie Cohn is a freelance journalist who has covered technology, startups, finance and foreign affairs for such publications as the Council on Foreign Relations, The New York Times and The Daily. Cohn splits her time between Palo Alto, Calif., and New York City.

3 Reasons to Avoid 'Jailbreaking' Mobile Devices for Business
Technology

Security becomes a significant issue when employees strip their mobile devices of certain programmed limitations.
Is Your Business Ready for Cyber War?
Technology

With analysts predicting a surge in international hacking threats, here's what small businesses need to do to stay out of the crosshairs.
Eye on Marketing: 3 Steps to Revamp Your Analytics
Marketing

If 'big data' has been out of reach, consider these solutions to track your marketing efforts.
3 Critical Elements of an Investor Pitch
Starting a Business

You only have a few minutes to convince an investor to fund your startup. Improve your pitch with these essentials.
FCC Updates Small-Business Tool for Fighting Cyber Threats
Technology

The revamped 'Small Biz Cyber Planner' includes online resources to beef up your security against cyber attacks.
How 'Do Not Track' May Hurt Businesses
Technology

Websites could lose revenue if they rely heavily on ads tied to users' browsing behavior.
