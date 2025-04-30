Karim Alam
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Karim Alam is the co-founder and CEO of Sakani, a Dubai-based proptech startup. After 8+ years at IBM leading large-scale digital transformation programs across the UAE public sector, he launched Sakani to improve the real estate experience through trust, transparency and a people-first approach.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
What 8 Years in Corporate Life Did — and Didn't — Prepare Me For as a Founder
What eight years in consulting helped me master — and the skills I had to build from scratch as an entrepreneur.