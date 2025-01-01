Karim Toubba
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Karim Toubba is CEO of LastPass, based in Boston. He brings more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise technology. Prior to joining LastPass, he served as CEO of Kenna Security and held executive roles at Cisco and Juniper Networks. Toubba is based in Contra Costa County, CA.
Latest
Science & Technology
Your Company's Security Strategy Has a Glaring Hole. Here's What's Causing It — and How to Fix It.
It's time to rethink security through an internal lens. Here's how to secure your business without slowing innovation.