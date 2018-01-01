Katie Little is a news associate at CNBC.
Legal
Chipotle Subpoenaed in Criminal Investigation Over Norovirus Outbreak
The struggling chain also saw its sales nosedive in the fourth quarter.
Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. to Launch All-Natural Turkey Burger Line
The move is aimed in part at millennial diners.
Illness
At Least 80 Boston College Students Sick After Eating at Chipotle
Chipotle closed the location in question yesterday, and the students have been tested for E. Coli and the norovirus.
In-N-Out Burger
Why In-N-Out Is Suing a Delivery Startup
The West Coast fast-food chain says it repeatedly asked DoorDash to cease selling its dishes.
McDonald's
McDonald's Is Ditching Margarine for Butter
The beleaguered fast food company will be using real butter in McMuffins and other menu items cooked with biscuits and bagels.
Ready for Anything
Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries
At some restaurants, the seven deadly sins aren't just vices: They're big business, too.
Ready for Anything
McDonald's Franchisees Brace for Sales Slowdown
Despite lower gas prices padding Americans' wallets, McDonald's U.S. franchisees forecast negative trends to continue.
Franchise
McDonald's Profit Plunges 30 Percent as Traffic Continues to Fall
The fast-food giant is struggling to retain customers domestically and abroad.
Economy & Small Business
Why California's Plastic Bag Ban Might Backfire
A look at the consequences for businesses and shoppers.
Customer Loyalty
The Wait for Apple's iPhone 6 Smashes Record in Manhattan
The line of people out front of Apple's flagship store was completely ridiculous.
Customer Loyalty
'Tis the Season? Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Arrives Early This Year.
The fan favorite will be available at the end of August for some dedicated customers.
News and Trends
How Businesses Are Catering to the Single Diner
As more and more Americans are eating alone, grocery stores and restaurants have adapted to serve their solo customers.
Food Businesses
Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group
The recently shuttered cupcake chain could stay open with financing help from an investor group.
Growth Strategies
Fast Food CEO: U.S. Government Making it Hard for Us to Grow
Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, has found it easier to set up shop in countries like Brazil and China rather than contend with U.S. government regulations.
Starting a Business
Fitness Startups Put Their Own Spin on Indoor Cycling
Several fitness startups are hoping to grab a slice of the boutique cycling craze.