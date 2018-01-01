Katie Little

Katie Little

Katie Little is a news associate at CNBC.

Legal

Chipotle Subpoenaed in Criminal Investigation Over Norovirus Outbreak

The struggling chain also saw its sales nosedive in the fourth quarter.
2 min read
Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. to Launch All-Natural Turkey Burger Line

The move is aimed in part at millennial diners.
1 min read
Illness

At Least 80 Boston College Students Sick After Eating at Chipotle

Chipotle closed the location in question yesterday, and the students have been tested for E. Coli and the norovirus.
2 min read
In-N-Out Burger

Why In-N-Out Is Suing a Delivery Startup

The West Coast fast-food chain says it repeatedly asked DoorDash to cease selling its dishes.
2 min read
McDonald's

McDonald's Is Ditching Margarine for Butter

The beleaguered fast food company will be using real butter in McMuffins and other menu items cooked with biscuits and bagels.
2 min read
Ready for Anything

Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

At some restaurants, the seven deadly sins aren't just vices: They're big business, too.
3 min read
Ready for Anything

McDonald's Franchisees Brace for Sales Slowdown

Despite lower gas prices padding Americans' wallets, McDonald's U.S. franchisees forecast negative trends to continue.
3 min read
Franchise

McDonald's Profit Plunges 30 Percent as Traffic Continues to Fall

The fast-food giant is struggling to retain customers domestically and abroad.
3 min read
Economy & Small Business

Why California's Plastic Bag Ban Might Backfire

A look at the consequences for businesses and shoppers.
4 min read
Customer Loyalty

The Wait for Apple's iPhone 6 Smashes Record in Manhattan

The line of people out front of Apple's flagship store was completely ridiculous.
2 min read
Customer Loyalty

'Tis the Season? Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Arrives Early This Year.

The fan favorite will be available at the end of August for some dedicated customers.
2 min read
News and Trends

How Businesses Are Catering to the Single Diner

As more and more Americans are eating alone, grocery stores and restaurants have adapted to serve their solo customers.
5 min read
Food Businesses

Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group

The recently shuttered cupcake chain could stay open with financing help from an investor group.
2 min read
Growth Strategies

Fast Food CEO: U.S. Government Making it Hard for Us to Grow

Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, has found it easier to set up shop in countries like Brazil and China rather than contend with U.S. government regulations.
3 min read
Starting a Business

Fitness Startups Put Their Own Spin on Indoor Cycling

Several fitness startups are hoping to grab a slice of the boutique cycling craze.
5 min read
