Ken Paull

Ken Paull

Guest Writer
Chief Revenue Officer at Cayan
Ken Paull is the Chief Revenue Officer of Cayan, a provider of payment technologies. Paull brings more than 25 years of payments experience to the organization, with previous executive-level leadership roles at ROAM, PAX, RBS Lynk (now WorldPay), Triton and VeriFone.

More From Ken Paull

Avoiding the 'Inevitable' Breach: 4 Ways Retailers Should Amp Up Security
Security

There's ample advice out there telling chief information officers how to build a breach recovery plan, but the key steps to avoiding such an event are not as clear.
