Kimberly Palmer

Check Finances Now to Avoid Falling Behind

Fall is the perfect time to review your finances because there’s still time to make adjustments before the end of the year. The continuing pandemic an...

How Video Games Can Level Up Kids’ Money Skills

Every few days, my 8-year-old son, Neal, asks if he can “earn something” on Roblox, a popular online video game platform. That’s his way of suggesting...

When Your Income Drops, Here’s How to Bounce Back

Losing income is never easy, but it’s become increasingly common over the last year and a half: According to the Pew Research Center, 44 percent of U....

How to Navigate Back-to-School Shopping Twists This Year

For parents, the return to school means a return to spending: NerdWallet recently found that, in spite of the pandemic, about half of parents who plan...

Doing a Subscription Detox Could Plug Monthly Budget Leaks

When Sarah Pekkanen let her son sign up for a free trial of an online educational subscription, she figured she would cancel the subscription before c...

