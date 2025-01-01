Kingsley Advanni
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Kingsley Advani is a British tech entrepreneur and investor behind 200+ startups including SpaceX, Solana, and Coinbase. He founded Allo, a tokenized stocks exchange, and Allocations, a global fintech with $2B+ AUA and 28K+ high-net-worth clients.
Latest
Money & Finance
The $16 Trillion Revolution That's Unlocking the Next Generation of Finance
Tokenization is a growing trend in the industry. Here's why it will only reach its potential through utility, not hype.