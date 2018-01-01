Kiran Moodley

Kiran Moodley is an Assistant Producer for CNBC in London. Previously, he worked for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C., and British GQ in London. He has also written for The Daily Beast, The Atlantic and The New Statesman. He holds a BA in History from Clare College, Cambridge, and a MS in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Will ZTE Crush Apple and Samsung in 4G?
Will ZTE Crush Apple and Samsung in 4G?

Chinese mobile manufacturer ZTE wants to come out on top in the 4G market against competitors like Samsung and Apple.
BlackBerry CEO: I Would Sell BBM for $19 Billion
BlackBerry CEO: I Would Sell BBM for $19 Billion

The smartphone maker's comments come a week after Facebook purchased the WhatsApp messaging service for the same price.
What Does WhatsApp's Win Mean For the Future of Texting?
What Does WhatsApp's Win Mean For the Future of Texting?

With the success of mobile messaging apps like Viber and WhatsApp, will texting be left behind?
