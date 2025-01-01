Kirk W. McLaren
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Kirk W. McLaren, U.S. Army veteran and Georgetown instructor, is CEO of Growth CFO and author of The Growth CFO Void. Known as The Financial Freedom Guy, he helps business owners scale by aligning financial strategy with vision.
Latest
Leadership
Why Waiting for Monthly Financial Reports Is Creating Blind Spots and Slowing Your Growth
Most CEOs can read a balance sheet. The difference comes when one can feel it.