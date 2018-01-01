Kristin Ohlson

More From Kristin Ohlson

Save Water, Make Money

These drought-busting businesses have discovered the fountain of wealth.
2 min read
Get Creative

Ignite your team's innovative spark--and watch fresh ideas power your business to new heights.
14 min read
His and Hers

How to design an office everyone on staff will love.
3 min read
No EZ Answers

The empowerment zone program held lots of promise. So why didn't it deliver?
5 min read
Space Odyssey

The hope of easy access to space sparks sky-high innovation.
2 min read
Crafty Cause

Raising awareness for a cause helped this handbag-maker raise her profile.
2 min read
Labor Pains

How to ensure your workers in China are treated fairly.
2 min read
Lasso Talent With a Staffing Service
Starting a Business

This ever-hot industry shows no sign of cooling down. Here's how you can get started in the staffing services business.
3 min read
Start a Niche Gym
Starting a Business

You don't have to be a fitness giant to start your own gym--just focus on a narrow niche to bring your business idea to life.
3 min read
Help Seniors Transition to a New Life
Starting a Business

Moving from a family home can be traumatic. This business idea helps seniors downsize into a new, smaller living facility.
3 min read
Non-Medical Home Care
Starting a Business

With an aging population, the need for non-medical home care businesses will certainly rise in the future.
3 min read
Career and Life Coaching for Baby Boomers
Starting a Business

Life changes, layoffs, aging parents--baby boomers have a lot to face in the coming years. Help them out with a boomer counseling business.
3 min read
Build Expanded Living Spaces
Starting a Business

Once the interior or a house or business is done, it's time to improve the exterior. And that's where your new expanded living space business comes in.
3 min read
Make Lives Easier Through Design
Starting a Business

Functional, stylish products are the hallmark of inclusive design. And with 50 million Americans with some sort of physical limitation, the market is there for this new business niche.
3 min read
Help Employers Screen Applicants
Starting a Business

Employee screening is a multi-billion dollar business. Here's how you can get in on this hot business idea.
3 min read
