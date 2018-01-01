Kristin Ohlson

Save Water, Make Money
These drought-busting businesses have discovered the fountain of wealth.
Get Creative
Ignite your team's innovative spark--and watch fresh ideas power your business to new heights.
His and Hers
How to design an office everyone on staff will love.
No EZ Answers
The empowerment zone program held lots of promise. So why didn't it deliver?
Space Odyssey
The hope of easy access to space sparks sky-high innovation.
Crafty Cause
Raising awareness for a cause helped this handbag-maker raise her profile.
Labor Pains
How to ensure your workers in China are treated fairly.
Lasso Talent With a Staffing Service
This ever-hot industry shows no sign of cooling down. Here's how you can get started in the staffing services business.
Start a Niche Gym
You don't have to be a fitness giant to start your own gym--just focus on a narrow niche to bring your business idea to life.
Help Seniors Transition to a New Life
Moving from a family home can be traumatic. This business idea helps seniors downsize into a new, smaller living facility.
Non-Medical Home Care
With an aging population, the need for non-medical home care businesses will certainly rise in the future.
Career and Life Coaching for Baby Boomers
Life changes, layoffs, aging parents--baby boomers have a lot to face in the coming years. Help them out with a boomer counseling business.
Build Expanded Living Spaces
Once the interior or a house or business is done, it's time to improve the exterior. And that's where your new expanded living space business comes in.
Make Lives Easier Through Design
Functional, stylish products are the hallmark of inclusive design. And with 50 million Americans with some sort of physical limitation, the market is there for this new business niche.
Help Employers Screen Applicants
Employee screening is a multi-billion dollar business. Here's how you can get in on this hot business idea.