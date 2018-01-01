Laura Schaefer is a web content writer and co-founder of Madison, Wis.-based WordChum.com, which offers writing and editing services to professionals and students. She is also the founder of Madison-based Planet Explorers Publishing, which produces ebook travel guides for readers aged 8 to12.
Happiness
18 Things to Do Right Now to Be a Happier Small-Business Owner
Running a company has its ups and downs, so rely on a robust set of strategies to keep an even keel.
Serial Entrepreneurs
How Entrepreneurs, Such as Daymond John, Learn to Improve Their Game
Startup life is fraught with peril, but it's one space where prior experience really helps. These business owners share how their business expertise evolved.
Starting a Business
Top Campus-Based Resources for Aspiring College Entrepreneurs
Starting up while in school can be a tall task, but there are plenty of resources to aid your efforts. Here are a few of the best ones.