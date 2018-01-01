Lindsey Pollak

Guest Writer

Author of Becoming the Boss

Lindsey Pollak is the author of the New York Times besteller Becoming the Boss: New Rules for the Next Generation of Leaders and Getting from College to Career. She is a keynote speaker, corporate consultant and a leading expert on the millennial generation. She currently serves as an official Ambassador for LinkedIn, spokesperson for The Hartford's "My Tomorrow" campaign and chair of Cosmopolitan magazine's Millennial Advisory Board. Her speaking and consulting clients have included Barclays, Citi, GE, PwC, Ralph Lauren, Time Inc., Verizon, Yale, Harvard, Princeton, MIT and over 150 other organizations. Pollak is a graduate of Yale University and is based in New York City.