Lindsey Pollak

Guest Writer
Author of Becoming the Boss
Lindsey Pollak is the author of the New York Times besteller Becoming the Boss: New Rules for the Next Generation of Leaders and Getting from College to Career. She is a keynote speaker, corporate consultant and a leading expert on the millennial generation. She currently serves as an official Ambassador for LinkedIn, spokesperson for The Hartford's "My Tomorrow" campaign and chair of Cosmopolitan magazine's Millennial Advisory Board. Her speaking and consulting clients have included Barclays, Citi, GE, PwC, Ralph Lauren, Time Inc., Verizon, Yale, Harvard, Princeton, MIT and over 150 other organizations. Pollak is a graduate of Yale University and is based in New York City.

More From Lindsey Pollak

How to Handle 'You're Young Enough to Be My Kid'
Leadership

How to Handle 'You're Young Enough to Be My Kid'

With more millennials in the workforce, tensions between generations are inevitable. How can young leaders take charge and be taken seriously?
6 min read
