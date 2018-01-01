Lizetta Staplefoote

Content Strategy
The 5 Reasons Why Long-Form Content Needs to be in Your Marketing Strategy
From establishing industry expertise to giving new life to existing content, long-form content can be extremely beneficial to your content marketing strategy.
Native Advertising
Marketers Must Ask These 7 Questions About Native Content
With news outlets welcoming brand journalism with native advertising opportunities, marketers need to be careful that they aren't misleading or blurring the lines between "real journalism" and straight advertising.
What LinkedIn's Big Bet on Content Means for B2B Marketers
Content marketers can learn a thing or two about from LinkedIn's recently leaked strategy document.
Social Media
Consider These 5 Things When Adding Visuals to Social-Media Content
Your success at growing and maintaining an engaged, active audience relies on your ability to produce relevant, visual social media content.