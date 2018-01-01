Lou Ennuso

Lou Ennuso

Lou Ennuso is the CEO of Adeptia application integration and business process management company that provides software to companies of all sizes. He is a long time technology veteran and has help leadership positions at Xerox, Oracle and EDS Corporation. 

More From Lou Ennuso

3 Ways IT Innovation is Changing the Game for Small Businesses
Technology Innovation

3 Ways IT Innovation is Changing the Game for Small Businesses

The ability to invest in IT organically allows an organization to scale at pace, keeping them competitive in the market without breaking the bank.
4 min read
What to Look for When Hiring IT Pros For Your Business
Technology

What to Look for When Hiring IT Pros For Your Business

Figuring out how to integrate technology into your startup can be a nightmare. Yet, it is imperative to get your dream off the ground. Here is what to look for when bringing on a tech team.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.