Lou Ennuso is the CEO of Adeptia application integration and business process management company that provides software to companies of all sizes. He is a long time technology veteran and has help leadership positions at Xerox, Oracle and EDS Corporation.
Technology Innovation
3 Ways IT Innovation is Changing the Game for Small Businesses
The ability to invest in IT organically allows an organization to scale at pace, keeping them competitive in the market without breaking the bank.
Technology
What to Look for When Hiring IT Pros For Your Business
Figuring out how to integrate technology into your startup can be a nightmare. Yet, it is imperative to get your dream off the ground. Here is what to look for when bringing on a tech team.