Luke Walling

Luke Walling

Guest Writer
General Manager of Safetica North America

More From Luke Walling

7 Simple Business Security Tips From Her Majesty's Secret Service
Data Security

7 Simple Business Security Tips From Her Majesty's Secret Service

What can businesses on both sides of the Atlantic learn from how British spymasters keep data safe?
3 min read
The Worst Data Breaches in the U.S., Ranked State by State
data loss

The Worst Data Breaches in the U.S., Ranked State by State

New data reveals insider errors as the primary cause of data breaches that affected 15.2 million Americans last year.
5 min read
The Good, the Bad and the Careless: Insider Behaviors That Cause Data Breaches
Cybersecurity

The Good, the Bad and the Careless: Insider Behaviors That Cause Data Breaches

Even loyal employees are prone to mismanaging data and compromising security, unless they are taught best practices.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.