Maharathi Basu
Latest
Airline Stock Roundup: Omicron-Related Updates Grab Headlines, RYAAY in Focus
Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) decide not to change their schedule to South Africa.
Air Lease (AL) Delivers A321neo Aircraft to China Airlines
Air Lease (AL) delivers a fuel efficient A321neo jet to China Airlines.
Airline Stocks Plummet in Friday's Trading: Here's Why
Further spread of the Omicron variant is likely to diminish the recent uptick in air-travel demand, eventually hurting stocks like DAL, UAL and RYAAY.
Airline Stock Roundup: 2022 Summer Schedule From RYAAY, DAL, ALK in Focus
Alaska Air (ALK) launches flights to Belize City. Delta (DAL) expects to attract substantial traffic during the Thanksgiving spell.
Here's Why Airlines Are Betting on Busy Thanksgiving Traffic
The anticipated surge in air-travel volume during Thanksgiving is likely to stand airlines like Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) in good stead.
3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Air Freight & Cargo Industry
The upcoming holiday season should provide a further boost to the Zacks Transportation -Air Freight and Cargo industry. Companies like UPS, AAWW and ATSG should gain from this likely development.
Airline Stock Roundup: Q3 Earnings Results of CPA, ALGT, UAL, AAL & SAVE in Focus
An uptick in passenger revenues aids Copa's (CPA) Q3 results. American Airlines (AAL) expands its international network.
Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Update on Foreign Travel, RYAAY, AZUL in Focus
Betterment in air-travel demand aids the October traffic reports of Ryanair (RYAAY) and Azul (AZUL).
Airline Stock Roundup: Q3 Earnings Results From ALGT, SKYW & SAVE, JBLU in Focus
High fuel costs dent Q3 results of the likes of Allegiant (ALGT) & Spirit Airlines (SAVE).
Airline Stock Roundup: AAL, LUV, JBLU & HA Report Q3 Loss
High fuel costs hurt the Q3 bottom-line performances of the likes of American Airlines (AAL), JetBlue (JBLU) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss
Uptick in passenger revenues aid JetBlue's (JBLU) Q3 results.
Airline Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Oct 21: ALK, AAL, LUV
Escalated fuel costs are likely to have dented the Q3 performances of Alaska Air (ALK), American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV).
Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Warning on Fuel Cost, ALGT, CPA in Focus
Delta (DAL) outperforms in Q3. Allegiant's (ALGT) September traffic improves.
Delta (DAL) Raises Fuel Cost Alarm: Other Airlines to Follow?
Delta's (DAL) unfavorable forecast for fuel price per gallon drags down the share prices of other carriers too.
Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Environmentally-Friendly Deal, RYAAY's Traffic & More
Delta (DAL) inks a deal worth more than $ 1 billion to reduce carbon emissions. Ryanair's (RYAAY) September traffic surges in excess of 100%.
