Mara Leighton

More From Mara Leighton

Yale's Most Popular Class Ever Is Available Free Online
News and Trends

Yale's Most Popular Class Ever Is Available Free Online

And the topic is how to be happier in your daily life.
6 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.