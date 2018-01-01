Marc Peruzzi & Pieter van Noordennen

100 Brilliant Companies - 2009
The 100 companies featured here are evidence that a little brainpower, determination--and good timing--can trump even the worst Pepto-Bismol market.
15+ min read
Going Nuclear
Fallout 3 was a bona fide blockbuster, but the tweaking hasn't stopped.
3 min read
Don't Go Gadget Phone
Don't want a cell phone packed with can openers and Forrest Gump sound effects? Hello, jitterbug.
3 min read
Rock the Soup Kitchen
RockCorps connects young adults and youth-hungry businesses, all in the name of giving.
3 min read
Adios, Excel
FreshBooks offers invoice templates, an MBA's smarts and a human touch in a slick--and affordable--Web 2.0 package.
3 min read
The Roof, the Roof, the Roof is in Bloom
A Philadelphia firm is turning tar paper and concrete into vast urban meadows.
3 min read
New Hip Destination
Medical tourism for the everyman
3 min read
A New Dawn for Solar
Namaste solar is harnessing the power of the sun--and politicians.
3 min read
It Was Written
Plastic Logic goes against the tiny-device grain with its highly anticipated e-Reader.
3 min read
Armor for All
As outdoor athletes move from extreme to death-defying, POC rises up to protect them from themselves.
3 min read
