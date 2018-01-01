Marcus Erb is a senior research partner and senior consultant with the Great Place to Work® Institute. He focuses on the financial services, manufacturing and health care industries.
Growth Strategies
How Top Employers Say 'We Love Moms'
More women are working outside the home than ever. If you're looking for ways to retain top talent, consider these ideas for supporting working moms.
Growth Strategies
Seven Tips for Becoming a Better Boss
If you're resolving to do a better job as a boss this year year, consider this advice from the leaders of small companies known for their great workplace practices.
Growth Strategies
Why Your Business Should Be a Great Workplace
In their own words, seven leaders say what inspires them to strive to become a great workplace, despite the competing demands of business today.
Growth Strategies
7 Ways to Boost Employee Morale
The mood in your workplace can have an impact on productivity. Here's how to keep it positive.
Growth Strategies
Five Ways Businesses Are Coping With Rising Health-Care Costs
Some owners have found innovative ways to manage change amid health-care reform.
Leadership
Four Ways to Foster Fairness in the Workplace
Focusing on transparency and frequent communication can reduce employee concerns and help improve productivity.
Project Grow
How to Inspire an Ownership Spirit Among Employees
A workforce of owner-minded employees will often go beyond expectations for the sake of the business's objectives.
Growth Strategies
How to Stop Micromanaging Your Team
Five creative solutions to keep employees accountable.
Growth Strategies
How Can I Retain Good Employees?
Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on keeping top talent from leaving for other jobs.
Growth Strategies
How Can I Motivate Contract Workers?
Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on inspiring contract workers to go beyond the terms of their contract.
Growth Strategies
How Can I Manage Employees Who Are My Friends?
Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on managing subordinates who know you on a personal basis.
Growth Strategies
How to Give New Hires a Great Start
Some small businesses go beyond the standard orientation, raising retention and productivity.
Growth Strategies
How Top Employers Leverage Social Media
It's not just for recruiting anymore. Some firms use it to communicate and collaborate with employees.
Growth Strategies
Do Your Employees Feel Overworked?
They're being asked to do more with less, so make sure their efforts don't push them to the breaking point.
Leadership
Finding the Right Kind of People for Your Workplace
How four companies put their new employees in the best position to succeed.