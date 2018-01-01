Marcus Erb

Marcus Erb is a senior research partner and senior consultant with the Great Place to Work® Institute. He focuses on the financial services, manufacturing and health care industries.

How Top Employers Say 'We Love Moms'
Growth Strategies

How Top Employers Say 'We Love Moms'

More women are working outside the home than ever. If you're looking for ways to retain top talent, consider these ideas for supporting working moms.
Seven Tips for Becoming a Better Boss
Growth Strategies

Seven Tips for Becoming a Better Boss

If you're resolving to do a better job as a boss this year year, consider this advice from the leaders of small companies known for their great workplace practices.
Why Your Business Should Be a Great Workplace
Growth Strategies

Why Your Business Should Be a Great Workplace

In their own words, seven leaders say what inspires them to strive to become a great workplace, despite the competing demands of business today.
7 Ways to Boost Employee Morale
Growth Strategies

7 Ways to Boost Employee Morale

The mood in your workplace can have an impact on productivity. Here's how to keep it positive.
Five Ways Businesses Are Coping With Rising Health-Care Costs
Growth Strategies

Five Ways Businesses Are Coping With Rising Health-Care Costs

Some owners have found innovative ways to manage change amid health-care reform.
Four Ways to Foster Fairness in the Workplace
Leadership

Four Ways to Foster Fairness in the Workplace

Focusing on transparency and frequent communication can reduce employee concerns and help improve productivity.
How to Inspire an Ownership Spirit Among Employees
Project Grow

How to Inspire an Ownership Spirit Among Employees

A workforce of owner-minded employees will often go beyond expectations for the sake of the business's objectives.
How to Stop Micromanaging Your Team
Growth Strategies

How to Stop Micromanaging Your Team

Five creative solutions to keep employees accountable.
How Can I Retain Good Employees?
Growth Strategies

How Can I Retain Good Employees?

Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on keeping top talent from leaving for other jobs.
How Can I Motivate Contract Workers?
Growth Strategies

How Can I Motivate Contract Workers?

Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on inspiring contract workers to go beyond the terms of their contract.
How Can I Manage Employees Who Are My Friends?
Growth Strategies

How Can I Manage Employees Who Are My Friends?

Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on managing subordinates who know you on a personal basis.
How to Give New Hires a Great Start
Growth Strategies

How to Give New Hires a Great Start

Some small businesses go beyond the standard orientation, raising retention and productivity.
How Top Employers Leverage Social Media
Growth Strategies

How Top Employers Leverage Social Media

It's not just for recruiting anymore. Some firms use it to communicate and collaborate with employees.
Do Your Employees Feel Overworked?
Growth Strategies

Do Your Employees Feel Overworked?

They're being asked to do more with less, so make sure their efforts don't push them to the breaking point.
Finding the Right Kind of People for Your Workplace
Leadership

Finding the Right Kind of People for Your Workplace

How four companies put their new employees in the best position to succeed.
