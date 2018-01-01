Mark Amtower

7 Steps to Stimulus Money
7 Steps to Stimulus Money

Consultant and author Mark Amtower offers a guide to winning stimulus funds.
First Steps

Here's a short list of what you must do and what you should consider before going after government business.
How to Research Your Government Contracting Competition
Here are some smart ways to find out who's selling in your space and what kind of money they're generating from their federal government contracts.
Is the Government Market Right for You?
Answer these questions to determine if you should be selling to the federal government.
