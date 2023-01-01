Markus Baer

Professor of Organizational Behavior, Olin Business School

Markus Baer, Ph.D., is an award-winning scholar and teacher in the field of creativity. Currently, he is Professor of Organizational Behavior at the Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis.

3 Steps to Effectively Lead Through Uncertain Financial Times or Company Restructuring

For smaller companies and startups, uncertainty can be destructive and formative at the same time.

