Martin Hoffmann

Guest Writer
CEO of Business & Investor Labs
Martin Hoffmann is a former private equity professional turned founder and CEO of Business & Investor Labs, which maps the big shifts at the intersection of business, innovation and culture, helping decision makers uncover the transforming success factors of the Digital Age.

It's Not About Disruption -- Industry Transformation Is About New Markets
You can't apply the rules of legacy markets to new business models.
7 min read
Get an MBA If You Want to Get Ahead in Business. Skip It If You Want Your Business to Get Ahead.
MBA programs do provide a useful toolkit, but they are better suited for established businesses than rapid-growth startups.
8 min read
Is Your Startup Worth the Risk? 5 Questions You Need to Answer
Use these simple steps to assess the strength of a startup.
8 min read
