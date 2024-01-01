Mason Cosby
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Mason Cosby is the founder of Scrappy ABM, specializing in delivering step-by-step programs for the first stage of Account-Based Marketing. He is also a passionate keynote speaker and podcast host, sharing insights on balancing work, life and faith in the B2B tech world.
Latest
Marketing
How to Harness the Power of Account-Based Marketing, Even With Limited Resources
Inbound marketing has its place, but account-based marketing (ABM) is a winning strategy to consider for B2B brands and the entrepreneurs who lead them.