Mathew Heggem

Artificial Intelligence
The Awkward Office Love Affair of Bots and Bookkeepers
AI bots will speed data processing but businesses that let bots entirely replace humans will find it impossible to stay competitive.
Accounting
3 Tips for Keeping Your Books in Order Before the Holiday Season
Most entrepreneurs can't wait to feel the sweet relief that accompanies finishing off their financial task list. Without diligent accounting in summer, however, the holidays may not seem so sweet.
Success Strategies
This Method Will Help You Be More Successful at Business
Follow the Feldenkrais way to cultivate patience, humility and self-awareness to master the life of business.