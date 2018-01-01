Matt Brian

Matt Brian

Managing Editor, Engadget UK
Matt Brian is managing editor of Engadget UK.

More From Matt Brian

Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety
Google

Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety

'Interland' is designed to help young people make 'smart decisions online.'
2 min read
Facebook Opens Marketplace to Take on eBay and Craigslist
Facebook

Facebook Opens Marketplace to Take on eBay and Craigslist

It will roll out in the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand in the coming days.
2 min read
A Look at Disney's 'Star Wars Experience' Concepts
Star Wars

A Look at Disney's 'Star Wars Experience' Concepts

Take "complete control" of the Millennium Falcon and see the Resistance face off against the First Order.
1 min read
Google Uses Tiny Cameras to Capture Adorable Mini Street View
Google

Google Uses Tiny Cameras to Capture Adorable Mini Street View

With help from a specially-modified model train and bus, the search giant has captured a 360-degree Street View map of Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland, the world's largest miniature railway.
2 min read
