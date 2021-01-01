Signing out of account, Standby...
Matt Cohen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Latest
The Global Deck of Talent Is Reshuffling
And this isn't just happening for software developers: It's happening for founders too.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Nathan Miller
Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct
-
Meikhel Philogene
Founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders
-
Tara Coomans
CEO of Avaans Media
-
Luis Cortes
Realtor® | Investor | Serial Entrepreneur | thehustlemademedoit.com
-
Todd Hirsch
VP and Chief Economist
-
Thomas Helfrich
CEO of instarel.ai