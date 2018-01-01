Matthew Nitch Smith

Writer
 

 writes finance articles, with a focus on the UK, for Business Insider.

More From Matthew Nitch Smith

Coke Zero Is Being Renamed in the U.K. Because People Don't Know It's Sugar-Free
Coca-Cola

Coke Zero Is Being Renamed in the U.K. Because People Don't Know It's Sugar-Free

The new marketing push will cost more than $14 million.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.