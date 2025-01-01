Matthew Prater
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Matt Prater is Professor of Software Engineering and AI Ethics with 10+ years in pharmaceutical R&D and embedded systems. He explores how robotics and automation are reshaping work.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Tecnología
Cómo blindar tu carrera en un mundo impulsado por la inteligencia artificial
¿Crees que tu trabajo es inmune a la IA? Solo si tienes habilidades que una máquina no puede imitar, como la creatividad, la ética y el juicio humano real.
Science & Technology
How to Future-Proof Your Career in Today's AI-Powered World
Think your job is AI-proof? Only if you've got skills a machine can't fake, like creativity, ethics and real human judgment.