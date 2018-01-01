Matthew Wride

Matt Wride is the COO for DecisionWise, a leadership and management consulting firm. While he claims to be entrepreneur at heart, he can’t quite muster the courage to leave everything and start a cattle ranch in Montana. Instead, he writes and teaches about employee engagement, leadership, and decision-making. His current project is co-authoring The Employee Experience, How to Attract Talent, Retain Top Performers, and Drive Results (Wiley, Q1 2017).
Leadership
The Vietnam War Is History But Teaches a Lesson Every Leader Must Still Learn
Great leadership is about seeing things as they are, not as you want them to be.
Employee Experience
5 Questions You Must Ask to Keep Your Best and Brightest Talent
Creativity emerges because of our human messiness -- not in spite of it.
Employee Experience
What Clark Griswold's 'Christmas Vacation' Teaches Us About the Employee Experience
The Christmas comedy classic brilliantly reveals the consequences of failing to meet the unspoken, but not unreasonable, expectations employees have.
Employee Experience
Trust and the Unbalanced Employee Experience
Nurturing and growing trust should be a fundamental component of your employee experience.
Leadership
Great Leaders Do More Than Manage Expectations, They Align Them
Managing expectations produces employee satisfaction. Aligning expectations produces loyalty.
Leadership
4 Questions That Challenge Your Leadership 'Inheritance'
Don't adopt past styles of leadership without questioning and challenging the status quo.
Business
Is Your Organization Playing the 'Gossip Game?'
Utilize pulse surveys to keep your organization on the same page.
Business
6 Reality Therapies to Cure 'Expectation Asymmetry Disorder'
No organization can function, much less grow, without trust and trust only thrives where people understand what each other is willing and capable of doing.
Feedback
4 Steps to Keep Feedback From Being Useless
Feedback given the right way gives us actionable data that creates value and narrows business gaps.
Leadership Qualities
Why CEOs Shouldn't Try to be Rock Stars
Charisma and charm are no substitute for discipline and restraint when you're running a business.
Employee Engagement
What the Healthcare Industry Could Learn From The Container Store
How are hospital CEOs indirectly impacting patient care via their employees?
Leadership Skills
Warning! Your New CEO Might Be a Square Peg in a Round Hole.
The revolving door for CEOs is constantly spinning. So, can an outsider be successful?