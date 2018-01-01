Matthew Wride

Matthew Wride

Guest Writer
COO of DecisionWise

Matt Wride is the COO for DecisionWise, a leadership and management consulting firm. While he claims to be entrepreneur at heart, he can’t quite muster the courage to leave everything and start a cattle ranch in Montana. Instead, he writes and teaches about employee engagement, leadership, and decision-making. His current project is co-authoring The Employee Experience, How to Attract Talent, Retain Top Performers, and Drive Results (Wiley, Q1 2017).

More From Matthew Wride

The Vietnam War Is History But Teaches a Lesson Every Leader Must Still Learn
Leadership

The Vietnam War Is History But Teaches a Lesson Every Leader Must Still Learn

Great leadership is about seeing things as they are, not as you want them to be.
8 min read
5 Questions You Must Ask to Keep Your Best and Brightest Talent
Employee Experience

5 Questions You Must Ask to Keep Your Best and Brightest Talent

Creativity emerges because of our human messiness -- not in spite of it.
9 min read
What Clark Griswold's 'Christmas Vacation' Teaches Us About the Employee Experience
Employee Experience

What Clark Griswold's 'Christmas Vacation' Teaches Us About the Employee Experience

The Christmas comedy classic brilliantly reveals the consequences of failing to meet the unspoken, but not unreasonable, expectations employees have.
6 min read
Trust and the Unbalanced Employee Experience
Employee Experience

Trust and the Unbalanced Employee Experience

Nurturing and growing trust should be a fundamental component of your employee experience.
6 min read
Great Leaders Do More Than Manage Expectations, They Align Them
Leadership

Great Leaders Do More Than Manage Expectations, They Align Them

Managing expectations produces employee satisfaction. Aligning expectations produces loyalty.
6 min read
4 Questions That Challenge Your Leadership 'Inheritance'
Leadership

4 Questions That Challenge Your Leadership 'Inheritance'

Don't adopt past styles of leadership without questioning and challenging the status quo.
5 min read
Is Your Organization Playing the 'Gossip Game?'
Business

Is Your Organization Playing the 'Gossip Game?'

Utilize pulse surveys to keep your organization on the same page.
5 min read
6 Reality Therapies to Cure 'Expectation Asymmetry Disorder'
Business

6 Reality Therapies to Cure 'Expectation Asymmetry Disorder'

No organization can function, much less grow, without trust and trust only thrives where people understand what each other is willing and capable of doing.
7 min read
4 Steps to Keep Feedback From Being Useless
Feedback

4 Steps to Keep Feedback From Being Useless

Feedback given the right way gives us actionable data that creates value and narrows business gaps.
6 min read
Why CEOs Shouldn't Try to be Rock Stars
Leadership Qualities

Why CEOs Shouldn't Try to be Rock Stars

Charisma and charm are no substitute for discipline and restraint when you're running a business.
4 min read
What the Healthcare Industry Could Learn From The Container Store
Employee Engagement

What the Healthcare Industry Could Learn From The Container Store

How are hospital CEOs indirectly impacting patient care via their employees?
5 min read
Warning! Your New CEO Might Be a Square Peg in a Round Hole.
Leadership Skills

Warning! Your New CEO Might Be a Square Peg in a Round Hole.

The revolving door for CEOs is constantly spinning. So, can an outsider be successful?
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.