Michael Cohen and Amanda Jesenof

Guest Writer
Whistle Sports executives

Michael Cohen is executive vice president for finance and operations at Whistle Sports. Before joining Whistle in 2013, he founded WHOISMCOHEN Ventures to help early-stage companies (Seed through Series B). Previously, Cohen worked in consulting (strategy and innovation), private equity (operationally focused investing) and investment banking (M&A). He holds a B.B.A. in Finance & Marketing from Emory University.

Amanda (Meyer) Jesenof, people operations and office manager, joined the Whistle Sports team in the summer of 2015. She focuses on elevating office culture and increasing productivity. Jesenof has experience in operations, logistics and administrative functions. She is an avid participant and volunteer in New York City's running community. She earned a B.A in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts Boston. 

Attracting and Retaining an Engaged Millennial Workforce

Go ahead and add the pool table to the break room, but that won't keep your Gen Y group around for too long. Focus on communication, recognition, transparency and training if you want to retain them.
