Michael Kiernan is Nextdoor’s Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing teams responsible for sales, client services, and operations. Michael is an accomplished go-to-market executive with nearly 20 years in achieving growth and transformations across a diverse mix of leading technology organizations.

Traditional Advertising is Dying — Here's Why Hyperlocal Is the New Normal

By embracing local-at-scale strategies, brands can transform their advertising from a megaphone into a meaningful conversation — connecting with consumers where and when it matters most.

