Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The advertising landscape is experiencing a seismic shift. As the industry moves away from third-party cookies and privacy regulations tighten, brands are looking to find new ways to reach their target audiences effectively.

The answer isn't in chasing the latest ad tech trend or increasing spend across fragmented channels — it's in harnessing the power of first-party data enhanced by artificial intelligence to understand real consumer behavior and intent.

Traditional advertising models rely heavily on assumptions and broad demographic targeting. But today's consumers demand relevance and ease, and brands that can't deliver seamless personalized experiences at scale will find themselves left behind.

More than ever, internet users demand ads that are just as relevant as the content they are consuming, and advertisers need to earn the right to their attention. The most successful advertisers tap into authentic consumer conversations, identity and life moments to predict not just what people might want, but when they're most likely to act on those wants and when purchase is complete.

First-party data powered by AI and owned large language models represent the future of precision advertising. This approach allows brands to move beyond surface-level demographics and tap into the rich context of consumer discussions, preferences and behaviors. When platforms can analyze real conversations and community interactions, including familiar relationships, they unlock insights that traditional data sources can't match and maximize ROI.

Related: 5 Trends That Are Shaping the Next Generation of Marketing

Real moments that drive real purchases

Consider the major life events that trigger significant consumer spending: moving to a new neighborhood, buying a car, welcoming a new child or recovering from a natural disaster. These moments create distinct patterns of product research, discussion and eventual purchase patterns that smart advertisers can identify and act upon when advertising on platforms that allow advertisers to leverage their first-party data.

Location-verified social platforms can enable advertisers to leverage years of first-party data with AI to unlock rich insights and historical patterns. When all users are verified with their home addresses, value to advertisers goes beyond personalization, allowing them to maximize ad spend via additional context at the household and individual level. This enables advertisers to cease delivering ads to households where one member has already made a purchase, relocating ad spend to new targets for additional revenue.

In automotive purchases, families often research together across devices, discuss options with friends and neighbors, then make a decision, but typically only one person's name appears on the final documentation.

In the absence of household-level identifiers, most automotive marketers continue spending ad dollars to serve ads to the family member who didn't make the final purchase. This inefficiency happens across industries and represents millions in wasted ad spend. Platforms that can connect household identity through verified address data solve this problem by understanding when a purchase decision affects an entire household, not just an individual.

This household-level understanding becomes particularly powerful when combined with community conversations. Advertisers gain access to authentic neighborhood discussions that reveal genuine product interests and purchase intent. When someone asks their neighbors for contractor recommendations after moving in or seeks advice about the best family car for their specific needs, these conversations provide invaluable signals about consumer readiness to buy.

The data supports this approach: research shows that 76% of users on community-based platforms, like Nextdoor, have received recommendations for products or services, indicating that users frequently learn about and ultimately purchase products after first encountering them through community recommendations, demonstrating a clear path from community discovery to conversion.

This pattern extends across major life events. New parents seeking advice about childproofing products, recent disaster victims needing contractor recommendations, or new homeowners looking for local service providers all represent high-intent audiences that are increasingly difficult to identify without robust first-party data.

Related: Uncover The Dangers of Targeted Ads and How You Can Escape Them

Working smarter in uncertain times

As economic uncertainty continues to challenge marketing budgets with CMOs increasingly keen on flexibility in the buying process, advertisers can't afford to waste spend on imprecise targeting. The brands that will thrive are those that lean into the certainty that first-party data platforms provide, allowing them to work smarter rather than simply spending more.

The key is identifying platforms where authentic consumer conversations happen naturally, where user identity is verified and trustworthy, and where AI can analyze these interactions to predict purchase intent. These community-focused platforms, like Nextdoor, offer something that traditional advertising channels can't: genuine consumer context.

When consumers discuss their actual needs, challenges, and preferences in authentic community settings, they provide advertisers with the most valuable targeting data available. This isn't about tracking behavior across the web or making assumptions based on demographic profiles — it's about understanding real consumer intent expressed through real conversations and accurately identifying when a target has been converted.

Smart advertisers are already shifting budgets toward these high-certainty channels. They're recognizing that audiences with verified intent and household-level understanding deliver better ROI than broad reach campaigns that rely on assumptions and outdated targeting methods.

The future belongs to advertisers who can connect authentic consumer conversations to purchase decisions, who understand that precision beats volume, and who recognize that the best insights come from the communities where consumers actually live, discuss, and make decisions.

As the advertising industry continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: platforms that combine first-party data with AI-powered insights and authentic community conversations will become increasingly valuable. The question isn't whether this shift will happen; it's whether your brand will be ready to capitalize on it.