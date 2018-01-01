Michael Spadaccini

The Basics of Business Structure
Sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs and corporations--learn the differences and which one fits your company best.
12 min read
Business Structure Basics

Trying to determine which business structure is right for you? Find out all you need to know about the pros and cons of sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations and LLCS.
13 min read
Ten Steps to Organizing an LLC

Jump right in as we take you step by step through the process of forming your own limited liability company (LLC).
15+ min read
Forming an LLC in Nevada
Is there really an advantage to basing your LLC in Nevada? Or is that just a myth? One business attorney spells out the pros and cons.
14 min read
Operating Your Corporation
Once you've incorporated your business, you've got to maintain your corporate responsibilities. This easy to-do list will keep you organized.
13 min read
Common Cases in Small Claims Court
For entrepreneurs, contract disputes and landlord-tenant disagreements are the two most frequent reasons you'll pay a visit to small claims court. Find out how to prepare a winning case.
15+ min read
Partnership Primer

Your word may be your bond, but you'll feel better about your new partner if you get it in writing. Here's the fine print.
10 min read
What Is a "Close Corporation"?
This corporate status allows you to operate less formally, but the restrictions on corporate shares may prove to be a burden.
3 min read
The Legal Ins and Outs of Forming a Partnership
You can create a partnership based on an oral agreement, but it's much smarter to put it in writing.
10 min read
