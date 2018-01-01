Michael Spadaccini

Starting a Business
The Basics of Business Structure
Sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs and corporations--learn the differences and which one fits your company best.
Business Structure Basics
Trying to determine which business structure is right for you? Find out all you need to know about the pros and cons of sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations and LLCS.
Ten Steps to Organizing an LLC
Jump right in as we take you step by step through the process of forming your own limited liability company (LLC).
Growth Strategies
Forming an LLC in Nevada
Is there really an advantage to basing your LLC in Nevada? Or is that just a myth? One business attorney spells out the pros and cons.
Operating Your Corporation
Once you've incorporated your business, you've got to maintain your corporate responsibilities. This easy to-do list will keep you organized.
Common Cases in Small Claims Court
For entrepreneurs, contract disputes and landlord-tenant disagreements are the two most frequent reasons you'll pay a visit to small claims court. Find out how to prepare a winning case.
Partnership Primer
Your word may be your bond, but you'll feel better about your new partner if you get it in writing. Here's the fine print.
What Is a "Close Corporation"?
This corporate status allows you to operate less formally, but the restrictions on corporate shares may prove to be a burden.
The Legal Ins and Outs of Forming a Partnership
You can create a partnership based on an oral agreement, but it's much smarter to put it in writing.