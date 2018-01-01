Michal Lev-Ram is a Senior Writer at Fortune.
Cybersecurity
Does President Obama's Bid to Bolster Cyber Security Go Far Enough?
Executives from IBM, Intel, Tanium, Exabeam, and FireEye offer their thoughts on President Obama's bid to bolster cyber security efforts.
Gender Gap
This Woman Is Waging a Quiet War on Tech's Gender Gap
Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani is partnering with big Silicon Valley companies to teach young girls to love computer science.
Benefits
Apple Unveils New Perks to Attract Talent
The iPhone maker rolls out expanded benefits to retain and attract top-notch employees.