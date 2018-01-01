Mitch Rothschild

Guest Writer
Executive Chairman & Founder, Vitals

Rothschild launched Vitals in 2008 after personally experiencing the complexity of finding a qualified physician for his knee surgery. For the company's first seven years, he served as CEO, growing Vitals.com to over 10 million monthly visitors and a 65 percent compounded annual revenue growth rate. He now serves as chairman.Prior to Vitals, Rothschild started more than a half-dozen businesses, including Raspberry Red Marketing, NetWorks, Tuff Rhino, Awards.com and Time Warner Viewer’s Edge. Has an MBA, with honors, from Columbia University and an MA (Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude) from Queens College in New York.

More From Mitch Rothschild

Here's Why You Need to Stop Worrying About the Worst-Case Scenario
Entrepreneur Mindset

Focusing on and preparing for unlikely catastrophes just distracts you from the difficult-but-possible goals you've set for yourself.
4 min read
Search Engine Marketing: The Alchemy of Our Age
Online Marketing

Search engine marketing turns data into gold for you and your company.
5 min read
Finding Your Soul While Hunting 'Whales'
Difficult Clients

Will you become Ahab, or thrive, when that great big, dreamed-of client comes calling?
4 min read
Reinventing Your Company: 3 Aspects of Change That Are Essential for Growth
Scaling

Our own company couldn't scale until we executed these three important changes.
6 min read
How Do You Build Resilience?
Project Grow

Going a whole winter without a coat is only the start. Here are four ways to rise above adversity.
6 min read
8 Revealing Interview Questions to Hire Standout Staff
Hiring Employees

Steer past the canned response to create a more authentic dialogue with job seekers.
6 min read
