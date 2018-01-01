Monica Zent

Monica Zent

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Foxwordy

Monica Zent is the founder and CEO of Foxwordy, a private social network for lawyers and founder of ZentLaw, an alternative law firm.

More From Monica Zent

4 Ways to Boost Your Business by Cutting Costs
Finance

4 Ways to Boost Your Business by Cutting Costs

The best ROI is achieved when you stop wasting money.
4 min read
From Paul McCartney to Radiohead, What Executives Can Learn from Musicians
Entrepreneurs

From Paul McCartney to Radiohead, What Executives Can Learn from Musicians

Never underestimate the power of collaboration, innovation and consumer engagement.
4 min read
Your Swag Is Not Your Company
Giveaways

Your Swag Is Not Your Company

Handing out free stuff at your next trade show isn't likely to close any deals. Invest instead in training and bringing the right people to represent your business.
4 min read
The 4 Essentials to Building Your Startup Sales Force
Ready for Anything

The 4 Essentials to Building Your Startup Sales Force

You've built the business. Now it's time to focus on growth.
6 min read
3 Ways to Ensure Women Succeed in the Startup World
Women in Business

3 Ways to Ensure Women Succeed in the Startup World

By leveraging data, finding mentors and advocating for equality in the workplace, the startup world can level the playing field for women.
5 min read
How to Know When You're Hiring the Right Salesperson
Ready for Anything

How to Know When You're Hiring the Right Salesperson

Look for grit and determination in your choice for a sales representative.
4 min read
5 Key Steps to Turning Your Business into a Collaborative Environment
Collaboration

5 Key Steps to Turning Your Business into a Collaborative Environment

With the millennial generation making up a larger and larger share of the workforce, teamwork and collaboration are more important than ever.
5 min read
Don't Want to End Up Like AOL and Time Warner? Here Are 4 Ways to Create a Winning Business Partnership.
Partnerships

Don't Want to End Up Like AOL and Time Warner? Here Are 4 Ways to Create a Winning Business Partnership.

Ensuring there is a clear execution plan for the partnership in terms of key personnel, timing, resources, and how the partnership fits relative to each party's respective overall corporate strategy will setup the partnership for success.
5 min read
Boom or Bust in 2016? 6 Ways to Win New Business in the New Year.
Business Growth

Boom or Bust in 2016? 6 Ways to Win New Business in the New Year.

For entrepreneurs looking to land new business in 2016, the time to start planting seeds for success is now.
6 min read
5 Ways to Effectively Lead Remote Teams
Remote Workers

5 Ways to Effectively Lead Remote Teams

Working with distributed teams means doing things a bit differently. You have to put a little more effort into many aspects of work-life, including communication and vetting potential employees.
6 min read
6 Strategies to Make Your Business Sizzle This Summer
Summer

6 Strategies to Make Your Business Sizzle This Summer

Depending on your industry, the summer can be a valuable time in which to get a lead on the competition while they are taking time off.
4 min read
7 Attributes of an Extraordinary Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

7 Attributes of an Extraordinary Entrepreneur

Adopting these seven traits can certainly help you get recognized for the entrepreneur you are.
5 min read
10 Tips for Battling the Startup Blues
Motivation

10 Tips for Battling the Startup Blues

'Every worthwhile accomplishment, big or little, has its stages of drudgery and triumph: a beginning, a struggle and a victory.' These words by Gandhi couldn't be truer for entrepreneurs.
6 min read
Living in an Entrepreneur's World: 7 Inspiring Lessons Learned From Madonna
Project Grow

Living in an Entrepreneur's World: 7 Inspiring Lessons Learned From Madonna

While her music industry success is apparent, what is less obvious, are the valuable lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Madonna.
5 min read
Why the Future of New Business Is Social Selling
Ready for Anything

Why the Future of New Business Is Social Selling

Social selling is happening now. Here are three steps to help you leverage the power of this strategy.
4 min read
