Muslim Farooque
Why Shiba Inu Could Be Looking at a Brighter 2022
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips As a crypto investor, Shiba Inu has not really interested me, but some recent developments are changing that. The post...
7 Up-and-Coming Cryptos That Belong on Your Get-Rich Radar
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips These up-and-coming cryptos saw considerable gains in 2021 and could gain big in 2022 on the back of their robust...
3 Promising Tokens for Gary Vee’s Prediction of an ‘NFT Winter’
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips As NFTs and the metaverse become a bigger part of our day to day lives, here are the tokens to...
Skillz Is a Speculative Bet That Will Reward the Long-Term Investor
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SKLZ stock has an exciting long-term runway ahead backed by several growth drivers, including a new acquisition and a strategic...
FuboTV Is Charging Towards Profitability With Incredible Sales Growth
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips FUBO Stock' s revenue growth has been stellar to say the least and can soon turn the corner on profitability...
AMC Entertainment Continues To Be a Complete Mess
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips AMC Entertainment's lackluster third-quarter attendance numbers point to even more problems ahead for AMC stock and its investors. The post...
VeChain Boasts Strong Potential With Its Supply-Chain Focused Solution
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips VeChain will continue to grow as it gains more traction with its unique and robust supply-chain focused solution. The post...
GameStop Stock Looks Exceptionally Unlikely to Have a Turn-Around Here
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips GameStop's plans to evolve into an ecommerce behemoth are likely to fall flat which will continue to weigh down GME...
For Investors, Nvidia Is a Gift That Keeps on Giving
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Nvidia continues to kill it across all its business segments and is now investing in new verticals to further expand...
The 7 Best Cryptos to Buy on Coinbase Now
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips These cryptos to buy represent the crème de la crème of the industry and are tremendous investments for the long-haul...
Solana Can Go Toe-to-Toe With Ethereum for Crypto Supremacy
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SOL-USD offers the best solution to the crypto trilemma with its robust ecosystem and is poised to be a serious...
Ignore the Bearish Noise and Invest in Palantir Stock
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Palantir's commercial business will be the primary catalyst going forward and should help push PLTR stock to new heights. The...
Decentraland Might Be the Pick Of the Meta Coins Now
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips MANA-USD will ride the meta verse trend, offering strong use-cases for its investors since its demand in March. As the...
Progenity Is a Risky Bet Due to Its Restructuring Gamble
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Progenity's plan to ditch most of its current portfolio and double down on R&D may come back to bite it...
7 Real Estate Stocks to Buy Instead of Beleaguered Zillow
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips These real estate stocks have proven to be resilient during the pandemic and are likely to perform exceptionally well this...
