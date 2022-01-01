Signing out of account, Standby...
Mya Papolu
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Brandbass Inc
Mya Papolu is the founder and CEO of Brandbass, a social commerce platform that connects businesses with creators to drive awareness and sales. Unlike influencer marketing companies, Brandbass is cost-effective and focused on quick, quality content – not follower counts.
Follow Mya Papolu on Social
Latest
How Content Atomization Maximizes the Value of Brand-Creator Partnerships
Getting granular can pay off in major ways.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Alexander Young
CEO/Founder
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Svetoslav Dimitrov
CEO of Copywriting Titan
-
Yuri Vanetik
Managing Partner
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile
-
Thomas Smale
Founder of FE International
-
João Mendes-Roter
VP Marketing