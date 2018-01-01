Nancy Harris

Guest Writer
EVP of Sage North America

Nancy Harris is executive vice president for Sage North America, a division of Sage Group, the global leader in integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders.

More From Nancy Harris

How Automation Can Save the Tech Industry From Itself
Technology

How Automation Can Save the Tech Industry From Itself

Recruiting, monitoring and flagging would be three key responsibilities.
6 min read
How to Be a Big Fish in an Even Bigger Pond
Corporate Ladder

How to Be a Big Fish in an Even Bigger Pond

You are more than a cog in a machine: Differentiating yourself within a large company.
5 min read
Talent and Tech Are How Small Businesses Can Level the Playing Field
Office Tech

Talent and Tech Are How Small Businesses Can Level the Playing Field

From finding the right employees to carrying out administrative tasks, startups and small businesses can leverage technology to secure a competitive edge.
5 min read
To Punch Above Your Weight, Hire a COO.
Chief Operating Officers

To Punch Above Your Weight, Hire a COO.

Startups and small businesses should consider hiring an operations executive earlier in the growth process.
5 min read
The Art of Mentorship: 3 Steps for Building Business Leaders
Mentors

The Art of Mentorship: 3 Steps for Building Business Leaders

Establishing a mentorship program can help businesses grow, employees succeed and executives lead more effectively
4 min read
From the Women's March to the Women's Strike: Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Must Take a Stance
Women Leaders

From the Women's March to the Women's Strike: Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Must Take a Stance

There is growing global recognition that equal opportunity for women is the smartest strategy for improving business performance and society in general.
7 min read
