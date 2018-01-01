Nathaniel Koloc

Nathaniel is the CEO of ReWork, a recruiting firm that specializes in recruiting dynamic professionals for purpose-driven companies. He writes and speaks about hiring and talent in the purpose economy and the phenomenon of meaningful work, and is a contributor for Harvard Business Review, The Muse, and Entrepreneur. 

When Building Your Team, Delegate Recruiting But Hiring Is Your Job
When Building Your Team, Delegate Recruiting But Hiring Is Your Job

Filling key roles in your company is both crucially important and a distraction. It's important to know what you can delegate and what you can't.
Employers Benefit Most When Every Hiring Candidate Has a Good Experience
Employers Benefit Most When Every Hiring Candidate Has a Good Experience

Only one person will get the job but make sure every candidate has good things to say about how you treated them.
When to DIY Recruiting and When to Hire a Recruiter
When to DIY Recruiting and When to Hire a Recruiter

Hiring is nerve wracking but less so when you can distinguish when you can handle it from when you need pros who can.
