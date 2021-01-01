Originally from the Midwest, Nicole Rosé Stillings moved to Manhattan with a dream — and became a world class DJ, podcaster, mindset mentor, and TV personality on HBO Max's The Big Shot with Bethenny. Nicole is an investor and advisor to female-founded companies and on the board of UNICEF NextGen. Named a "powerful woman" by Marie Claire, she has been featured in Vogue, Forbes, WWD, Business Insider, Fast Company, Cheddar, and Bravo TV's Summer House. Nicole's mission is to use her entrepreneurial experience in building a six-figure business to empower the next generation of badass women by optimizing their mindsets and morning routines with her Queens of Creation mentorship and Big Queen Energy podcast.