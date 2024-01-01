Patrick Hinds
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
A leader in podcasting entertainment, Patrick Hinds, co-creator, and co-host of True Crime Obsessed, stands out with his wit and compassion. The success of TCO has led to an accumulation of over 200 million downloads. Now, Hinds is a WSJ bestselling author of “Failure Is Not NOT an Option.”
Latest
Growing a Business
6 Strategies for Boosting Your Podcast Subscriber Base and Income
There is still ample room for you in this fast-growing and changing space, but only if content, production and marketing ducks are in a row.