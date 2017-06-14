Paul Rabil

Paul Rabil

Professional Athlete, Operator, and Investor
With two League MVPs, a FIL World MVP and MLL Championship MVP, Rabil plays professional lacrosse for the New York Lizards and Team USA. Founded in 2008, Rabil Companies is a portfolio of businesses consisting of video and audio content, events, consumer products and strategic venture investments.

This NBA Star's Motorcycle Crash Cost Him His Playing Career. His 3 Leadership Lessons Show Why He Was Able to Reinvent Himself.
Here are a few tip from former basketball star turned sports analyst and entrepreneur Jay Williams.
Gary Vaynerchuk's 3 Keys to Increasing Your Winning Percentage
Find out how you can use the same strategies as this serial entrepreneur, operator and investor.
NFL MVP Drew Brees's 4 Simple Lessons on Living a Powerful and Effective Life
The best-in-class quarterback is a husband, father of four, philanthropist, a franchise operator and investor.
NBA Star Jeremy Lin's 5 Lessons on Staying Focused and Investing in Long-Term Growth
The aftermath of "Linsanity" led Lin to a new guiding framework for his life.
Angela Ruggiero's 3 Methods for Success at the Olympics and Harvard Business School
The Olympic medalist discusses gender disparity in sports, her decision to go to Harvard Business School and how that's positioned her well in business.
3 High Performance Tactics From an Olympian
'Suiting Up Podcast' host Paul Rabil talks to an Olympic fencer about performance lessons, on and off the mat.
3 Leadership Lessons I Learned From the Executive Director of the NFL Players Association
DeMaurice Smith advocates on behalf of players, but he also empowers them to follow their passion and educates them on building a brand.
