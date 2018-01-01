Paul Spiegelman

Paul Spiegelman

Guest Writer
Chief Culture Officer at Stericycle

Paul Spiegelman is the chief culture officer at medical-waste management company Stericycle and founder and former CEO of BerylHealth, an outsourced contact center.

Should You Always Promote From Within Your Company?
Here is how to ensure you find the right person for the job.
How to Keep Company Culture Alive After an Acquisition
When an acquisition occurs, there will without a doubt be nervous employees, an unavoidable side effect. But entrepreneurs can avoid mass confusion and panic by following these five tips.
Working Remotely or in the Field, Salespeople Still Need to be Part of Company Culture
Just because salespeople are often away from the office – either working remotely or in the field – doesn't mean they don't want to be involved in company culture. Here is how to make sure your salespeople don't feel isolated.
