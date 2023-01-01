Paul Walker
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of FranklinCovey
Paul Walker is the CEO of FranklinCovey, the most trusted leadership company in the world. Driven by learning, leadership, culture and transformation, Walker oversees more than 1,200 employees in 160 countries. A graduate of BYU, he lives in the Salt Lake City area with his wife and four children.
Latest
Leadership
4 Ways Leaders Can Navigate Change and Find the Hidden Opportunities
Navigating change is the anchor for strong leadership in 2023. Here are some key strategies to successfully lead through change — and even embrace it — as the new year kicks into high gear.