Pedro Ripper

Mobile Apps
Tapping Into the Expanding Mobile Opportunities of Emerging Markets
Marketers wishing to profit from the gigantic new customer base of the developing world need to understand how these consumers use smartphones and apps.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.