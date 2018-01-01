Penny C. Sansevieri

djunct Instructor NYU & CEO of Author Marketing Experts, Inc.

More From Penny C. Sansevieri

How to Get Media Attention for Your Business, Brand, Book or Product
Media Coverage

How to Get Media Attention for Your Business, Brand, Book or Product

Pitching media the right way can really boost your business.
5 min read
5 Steps for Acing Your Media Outreach
Media Coverage

5 Steps for Acing Your Media Outreach

Approaching the media the right way is only one part of the big picture.
4 min read
Marketing 101: Are Metrics a Good Indicator of Success?
Marketing

Marketing 101: Are Metrics a Good Indicator of Success?

Most great marketing successes, regardless of your product, are the cumulative result of multiple actions.
5 min read
How to Revolutionize Your Small Business by Writing a Book
Small Businesses

How to Revolutionize Your Small Business by Writing a Book

Writing a business book offers opportunities to move you toward whatever your long-term goals are as well as growing market share.
4 min read
How to Build Your Business by Connecting with Influencers on Twitter
Influencers

How to Build Your Business by Connecting with Influencers on Twitter

Twitter is a great tool for expanding your network.
5 min read
10 Instagram Strategies for Creative Marketers
Instagram

10 Instagram Strategies for Creative Marketers

Instagram is a great place to be for anyone looking to market anything.
5 min read
How Marketers Can Create Picture-Perfect Images for Social Media
Social Media

How Marketers Can Create Picture-Perfect Images for Social Media

There are two basic steps to boosting your marketing image -- finding images and then customizing them.
6 min read
Creative Ways to Use Video Livestreaming to Boost Your Business
Video

Creative Ways to Use Video Livestreaming to Boost Your Business

These days, it's hard to miss the fact that video -- especially livestreaming -- is a big and powerful way to deliver your message.
6 min read
Stay One Step Ahead of Your Competition
Competition

Stay One Step Ahead of Your Competition

Here are strategies that you can implement both on and offline to help keep your ear to the ground, understand your market and keep tabs on your competition.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.