Pete Silver is a homebased entrepreneur who's launched several successful businesses from his home over the past 20 years. He's also a creative marketing specialist and author who travels widely as a speaker and seminar leader. To find out more about Pete or his coaching service, log on to www.MarketYourBusiness.com.
Technology
Buyer Beware
In the market for a notebook computer? Before you buy, make sure you're spending your hard-earned dollars at a reputable vendor.
Home Disadvantage
Screaming kids? Dirty laundry? Don't invite clients into your home office when you can meet off-site at these top spots!
Technology
Specialized Printers to the Rescue
Check out these print solutions that belong on your desktop.
Technology
Essential Computer Backup Strategies
Don't let an unexpected disaster stop you in your tracks. Follow these tips to keep your computer data safe no matter what.
Why You Need a Resale License
We take a close look at the benefits of having a resale license -- and tell you how to obtain one!
Nine Ways to Land New Clients for Your Startup
You've just launched your business, but without clients it's going nowhere fast. Use these tips to reel them in.
Marketing
How to Land New Clients Fast
You've just launched your business, but without clients it's going nowhere fast. Use these nine tips to reel them in.
Starting a Business
Benefits of a Resale License
A closer look at why you may need it-and how to obtain one
Starting a Business
How to Get Free Employees for Your Business
Colleges, high schools and trade schools are great sources of eager-and free-workers for your business.
Starting a Business
Best Off-Site Meeting Locations
Don't invite clients into your home-instead, try these alternatives the next time you have an important get-together.