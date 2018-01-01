Pete Silver

Pete Silver is a homebased entrepreneur who's launched several successful businesses from his home over the past 20 years. He's also a creative marketing specialist and author who travels widely as a speaker and seminar leader. To find out more about Pete or his coaching service, log on to www.MarketYourBusiness.com.

More From Pete Silver

Buyer Beware
Technology

Buyer Beware

In the market for a notebook computer? Before you buy, make sure you're spending your hard-earned dollars at a reputable vendor.
4 min read
Home Disadvantage

Home Disadvantage

Screaming kids? Dirty laundry? Don't invite clients into your home office when you can meet off-site at these top spots!
4 min read
Specialized Printers to the Rescue
Technology

Specialized Printers to the Rescue

Check out these print solutions that belong on your desktop.
4 min read
Essential Computer Backup Strategies
Technology

Essential Computer Backup Strategies

Don't let an unexpected disaster stop you in your tracks. Follow these tips to keep your computer data safe no matter what.
5 min read
Why You Need a Resale License

Why You Need a Resale License

We take a close look at the benefits of having a resale license -- and tell you how to obtain one!
4 min read
Nine Ways to Land New Clients for Your Startup

Nine Ways to Land New Clients for Your Startup

You've just launched your business, but without clients it's going nowhere fast. Use these tips to reel them in.
4 min read
How to Land New Clients Fast
Marketing

How to Land New Clients Fast

You've just launched your business, but without clients it's going nowhere fast. Use these nine tips to reel them in.
4 min read
Benefits of a Resale License
Starting a Business

Benefits of a Resale License

A closer look at why you may need it-and how to obtain one
4 min read
How to Get Free Employees for Your Business
Starting a Business

How to Get Free Employees for Your Business

Colleges, high schools and trade schools are great sources of eager-and free-workers for your business.
4 min read
Best Off-Site Meeting Locations
Starting a Business

Best Off-Site Meeting Locations

Don't invite clients into your home-instead, try these alternatives the next time you have an important get-together.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.