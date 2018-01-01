Peter Karpas

As the North American CEO of accounting-software company Xero, Peter Karpas is passionate about helping business owners start, thrive and grow with the right financial tools and guidance. Prior to Xero, Peter served for more than a decade in a variety of executive leadership roles at both PayPal and Intuit.

Create an Unforgettable Customer Experience With These 5 Tips
Customer Service

Small businesses may think they have a disadvantage when it comes to competing against the big guns but one place they can shine is in delivering exceptional customer service.
The 7 Deadly Financial Sins of Small Businesses
Accounting

While the 'average Joe' can breathe a sigh of relief that tax season is behind him, small-business owners can't do the same. To ensure entrepreneurs keep their finances on track all year around, here are seven mistakes to avoid.
